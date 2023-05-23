Basavaraj Bommai challenges Congress to prove with evidence 

Bengaluru: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai challenged the newly-formed Congress Government to prove with evidence its 40 per cent commission charges against the previous BJP Government.

Speaking to the media, on Monday, Basavaraj Bommai was telling the incumbent government’s decision to get all the scams of the previous government inquired into and let them do it. The Congress leaders had made 40 per cent commission charges against him and it was their duty to show the records to prove their charges. The Congress Government is free to release all the documents about 40 percent corruption charges. “Let them show that I have received 40 per cent commission. I urge the Congress Government to do it first”.

The former CM said the contractors’ Association had made 40 per cent commission charges against the previous BJP government and now their government has come to power. Now they would say there was no 40 per cent commission. The Association must put 40 percent less in all the forthcoming tenders and then only it would prove that the commission existed during the previous government regime. In case the contractors participate in the tenders for the same amount then it would show that a 40 per cent commission exists now also.

‘There is a great responsibility on the Contractors Association President Kempanna as he must tell all the association members to put 40 per cent less in all tenders. So far, Kempanna failed to give any document either to the court or to the government to prove a 40 percent kickback. What he (Kempanna) did was the miscampaign against the previous BJP Government which was taken advantage of by the then Opposition Party, the Congress’ said the ex-CM.

‘The new government is free to order an inquiry into everything that happened during the Congress government between 2013 and 2018 and the BJP government from 2019 to 2023 including the PSI recruitment scam. Let the truth come out. The scams of the previous Congress government have been already referred to the Lokayukta’ he added.

He said people have spoken much about the guarantee schemes but the Congress Party has cheated the citizens. ‘The party workers never went before the people. The Congress leaders have announced the guarantee schemes as done by certain banks or private companies. They have told lies that the call had been made from the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru. The DC office means District Congress Office. Such has been the kind of cheating made to the people by the Congress Party. Everything would come to light in the coming days’ he asserted.

Bommai said they held a self-introspection meeting on Sunday and got the reports from all the districts. The election had been conducted in a different style in each district. Mistakes have happened in some places which would be rectified. The decision has been made for the reorganization of the party, preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, and a tour by the state leaders. “We have found out numerous reasons for our defeat. While it was due to the candidates in some places and party organization at other places”.