Basavaraj Bommai received by family to song, dance

BENGALURU: New Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received a grand welcome at his residence after coming back late on Tuesday night after taking oath of office and other hectic activities.



A video clip which went viral on social media showing the family members of Mr Bommai including his wife Channamma, son Bharath, daughter-in-law Ibbani, daughter Aditi and others celebrating the proud moment for the Bommai family by singing and cheering for him.

Bommai was received by his family singing a popular Kannada song "Neene Rajaakumara" (you are the king) from film Rajaakumara. They surrounded him as he sat on a couch smiling and blushing as his daughter Aditi, son Bharat and daughter-in-law Ibbani clapped and sang.

Getting into the spirit of the moment, Bommai pulls his wife Chennamma to his side gesturing her to join him.

"My family is very dear to me, and I am lucky to have such a lovely family," the chief minister said earlier in the day before his oath-taking ceremony.

Expressing her joy over Bommai becoming CM, Chennamma said this happened due to the blessings of God and his hard work. "We feel that the hard work of Basavaraj has paid off. We feel that he will do good work as he had done during the Covid time. As a chief minister's wife I would ask him to do work that benefits all. I know that he will give his best as what he has done all these years, because he has seen his father's work which will encourage him to do so," she added.