Basavaraj Bommai snatches mic from Swamiji

Bengaluru: In an event conducted at Sri Manjunatha Temple in Mahadevapura on Thursday, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai was the chief guest. This event gained attention after the surfacing of a video where Bommai snatched the mic from a revered seer to justify an issue that the seer was addressing. The incident occurred at the event when Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Guru Peeta Seer, Eshwaranandapuri Swamiji spoke about the floods that hit Bengaluru in the month of September, 2022.

In the video, Eshwaranandapuri Swamiji was heard saying, "In my conversation with the Chief Minister, I asked him why a permanent solution to the flooding problem was not devised. Only when it rains, the people's representatives and BBMP officials come and witness the troubles of people. We have seen it multiple times. There is no permanent solution at all."

He continued, "Don't the officials responsible know what to do when it rains heavily? An assurance of a permanent solution was given by the Chief Minister. But we will not accept only an assurance. Without fail…"

Then, Bommai was seen taking the mic from Swamiji and saying, "Not just assurance, the policy has been made, funds have been released and the project has begun. I am not like the previous Chief Ministers who only gave assurances. If I will do it, I will say that I can do it. Else, I will say I can't do it. I do not fear anyone."

Bommai then handed the mic over to Swamiji as the latter shifted the topic to backward classes. It is to be noted that several parts of Bengaluru faced the brunt of floods in September, 2022. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) later realised that the problem lies in the stormwater drains. According to BBMP, as many as 600 cases of encroachment were identified around stormwater drain areas and the BBMP began a drive against encroachment.