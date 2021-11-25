Basavaraj Bommai ​visits rain-affected areas in Horamavu ward

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain-affected BDS Nagar and other places in the Horamvu ward on Wednesday. Flooding has been a recurring problem in KR Puram assembly constituency, he said and had a word of praise for Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj who is the MLA representing the constituency, for providing relief for the affected people.



"The overflowing flood waters from Yelahanka and Hebbal valley pass through KR Puram and Mahadevapura. Flooding in Horamavu ward is essentially due to obstacle for the Rajakaluve due to the Railway Bund. While the Rajakaluve is 125 feet wide, the vent under the railway line is very narrow. This is leading to frequent flooding of the surrounding layouts. I will speak to railway officials today itself to widen the vent. We will provide necessary funds for the work that would ensure smooth flow of flood waters," Bommai said speaking to media persons as he inspected the damage caused by the flooding.

Referring to another railway vent in Arkavathy layout, the Chief Minister said, BDA has been instructed to take up the work. Work on drains to allow the flood waters to flow to Kalkere lake would be taken up with RCC lining. Work on widening of the drain from Nagenahalli lake and linking it to Hebbal valley ahead would also be taken up soon.