BBMP officials told to stop blaming other depts, work with dedication

Bengaluru: Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) Administrator Rakesh Singh has directed officials to work with utmost sense of responsibility in maintaining roads in the city in proper condition instead of pointing fingers at other departments like BWSSB, BESCOM, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, etc.

Addressing a virtual review meeting here on Friday, he said all works taken up in the BBMP limits should be completed on time and at no cost the quality should be compromised.The senior officials of the wards concerned should make it a point to visit the worksite to conduct inspection to ensure quality.

He reiterated that, "All the roads in the city should be maintained properly."

"Repair the footpaths. Remove and replace the broken slab stones and misplaced kerb stones immediately. The roads taken up under the smart city project should be in good condition. Pending works of smart city roads should be completed quickly to allow smooth vehicular movement," he said. He stressed the need for surprise inspection by senior officials to ensure speedy work and quality.

Speaking in the meeting, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, "It should be ensured that the roads and the footpaths within the city should be in good condition. Proper maintenance also should happen. Senior officers of the wards concerned should ensure this. Debris on footpaths, roadside should be removed."

"Good opinion could be formed about BBMP only when we solve the problems before the public raise complaint. So, officials have to solve the issues at the grass-root level itself. Keep the roads and footpaths clean," Gupta said.

"Filling of potholes and, restoration of roadsdug up for various civic amenities should be expedited. Similarly, removalof debris of any kind on roads should not be delayed. Work responsibly using all the available resourcesat your disposal without blaming another department," Gupta advised his officials. He also asked officials to be alert during the rainy season and respond to the civic complaints with alacrity. Maintaining shoulder drains and streetlights in proper condition is crucial in dealing with rain-related problems, he said.

Removal of hoardings and OFC cable:

Flex banners and hoardings at various key junctions in the city and illegal OFC cables should be removed and their re-erecting should be prevented.

All the Zonal Commissioners, Smart City Managing Director, Zonal Joint Commissioner, All the Chief Engineers, Zonal Executive Engineers, Smart City Engineers, and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.