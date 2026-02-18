BBMP to auction 98 properties to recover Rs 1.55 crore property tax

Bengaluru: The South Zone of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to auction 98 properties on February 21 to recover pending property tax amounting to ₹1.55 crore.

According to an official statement issued by the Additional Commissioner (Revenue), repeated notices were served to property owners who had defaulted on tax payments. Demand notices were issued, and reminders were also sent via mobile messages. However, despite multiple opportunities, the owners failed to clear their dues.

As a result, 98 properties falling under the Jayanagar division have been identified for auction in accordance with legal provisions to recover ₹1,55,86,841 in arrears.

The auction will be conducted on February 21 under the chairmanship of the Joint Commissioner of the Jayanagar division. The proceedings will take place on the second floor of the BBMP Commercial Complex building located on 9th Main Road, 2nd Block, Jayanagar.

Officials clarified that property owners can still avoid auction by clearing the entire outstanding tax amount before the scheduled date. Of the 98 properties listed for auction, 71 are residential buildings, seven are commercial properties, 16 are mixed-use (residential and commercial), and four are vacant sites. Civic authorities said the action is aimed at ensuring tax compliance and strengthening revenue collection within the zone.