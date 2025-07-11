BBMP to spend Rs 2.88 crore on stray dog feeding project

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind move, the government, which has long supported the Indira Canteen initiative to feed the urban poor, is now extending its compassion to Bengaluru’s stray dog population. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a new project to provide nutritious meals to stray dogs across its 8 zones and has floated a tender worth Rs 2.88 crore.

BBMP Special Commissioner Vikas Kishore Suralkar stated that the initiative aims to reduce stray dog attacks, especially on children, by ensuring that the animals are well-fed. He added that pilot programs conducted in a few wards have shown promising results. In these test runs, meals were provided to around 100 dogs over a period of 2–3 months, helping curb aggressive behaviour.

The BBMP plans to serve calorie-rich meals such as egg rice and chicken rice to stray dogs. These meals will be distributed in collaboration with local restaurants and food providers.

According to the tender notice issued via the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal, proposals are being invited to provide cooked food to stray dogs across all 8 BBMP zones. The contract will initially run for one year on an outsourcing basis, with a possibility of extension for another year depending on service quality and results, as decided by the BBMP Chief Commissioner. All service providers registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are eligible to participate in the bidding process. A detailed menu has already been prepared, ensuring that each meal provides between 700 to 750 calories.

Bidders are required to maintain a kitchen within BBMP limits and select feeding locations for dogs in consultation with BBMP volunteers. Post-distribution, they must clean the feeding area and submit a report detailing the number of dogs fed and the food served.

The BBMP emphasized that the initiative is not just about animal welfare, but also about public safety,

aiming to reduce conflicts between humans and stray animals by addressing the root cause—hunger.

This innovative project is expected to stir both debate and interest as Bengaluru continues to explore humane ways of managing its growing stray

dog population.