BBMP Took Initiative To Ramp Up Anti-Rabies Vaccine Drive In All Zones

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has emphasised that it will strengthen Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) in all eight BBMP zones in order to avoid infection following the recent dog bite case in the RR Nagar zone, in which an eight-year-old child was severely bit on the face. The Palike intends to increase vaccination rates in 2023 after a six-year-old kid died of rabies in Yelahanka in April 2022.



The Palike's animal husbandry division announced that it would make an effort to increase animal contraceptive methods in order to lower the number of stray dogs within BBMP boundaries.

Dr Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike claimed that the Palike has requested authorization for additional organisations to increase animal birth control measures in a letter to the Animal Welfare Board of India.

He continued that around 50,000 ABC were done by BBMP in the corresponding year, and by March 2023, the department hopes to preserve consistency. We can somewhat expand the number of ABCs if more NGOs and agencies receive approval from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Meanwhile, Palike officials make a plea to the public not to tease dogs, throw stones, leave trash on the ground, or approach puppies since the young mother will be aggressive and may charge, and to get vaccinated against rabies to prevent infection after a dog bite.