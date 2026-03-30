Belagavi farmer’s fish farming success earns national recognition in Mann Ki Baat

Belagav : A farmer from Bodakyanatti village in Belagavi district has brought pride to Karnataka after his success in fish farming was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat. Shivlingappa Satappa Huddar, who has built a profitable aquaculture venture, is now being recognized across the country for his innovative approach and hard work.

Shivlingappa, along with his son Raju, has been engaged in fish farming for the past three years using biofloc technology. On a one-acre land parcel, the family has developed four farm ponds where they rear murrel (kuchchu) fish, known for its high market demand. The project required an initial investment of over ₹30 lakh, reflecting the scale and seriousness of the venture.

The farmer sources fish seedlings from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and each production cycle takes around seven to eight months to mature. Around 15,000 fish are reared at a time, and buyers directly visit the farm to purchase them, ensuring better returns without middlemen. The ponds are maintained carefully, with water being changed every 15 days to ensure healthy growth.

The financial returns have been significant. Shivlingappa earned approximately ₹25 lakh from the first batch and around ₹22 lakh from the second batch, demonstrating the potential of scientific fish farming as a lucrative business model for rural communities.

The recognition from the Prime Minister has added a new dimension to his success story. During the programme, Narendra Modi praised Shivlingappa’s efforts and cited his example to encourage farmers across India to adopt innovative and diversified farming practices. He emphasized that such initiatives can strengthen the rural economy and contribute to the nation’s overall economic growth.

Expressing his happiness, Shivlingappa said that the recognition brought him more joy than the income he earned. “We never imagined that the Prime Minister would speak about us. This is a proud moment for our family. Our hard work has paid off,” he said, crediting his sons Raju and Satesh for their support.

Raju Huddar also expressed gratitude, stating that the family was overwhelmed by the recognition. He said they have been receiving congratulatory calls from well-wishers since the broadcast. He also thanked the fisheries department officials for their guidance in adopting biofloc technology effectively.

Shivlingappa’s journey stands as a strong example of how innovation and dedication can transform traditional farming into a profitable enterprise, inspiring many others to explore modern agricultural practices.