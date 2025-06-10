Belagavi-Goa highway closed as Malaprabha river swells due to heavy rainfall

Belagavi: Continuous downpour in the Western Ghats has led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Malaprabha river, resulting in the collapse of a temporary road and forcing the closure of the key Belagavi-Goa highway.

The Malaprabha river originates near Kanakumbi in the Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. A new bridge is currently under construction near Kusumali village, and a temporary mud road had been laid across the river to facilitate vehicular movement during the construction phase.

However, with the sudden surge in river flow due to heavy rain, the temporary road was washed away. The affected route is a major highway connecting Belagavi to Goa via Jamboti and Chorla. With the old bridge already dismantled and the new bridge still under construction, traffic was dependent on the makeshift road, which has now become impassable.

Due to the increased water flow and damage to the temporary road, all vehicular movement on this route has come to a halt. Authorities have indicated that the road may remain closed until the end of the monsoon season, depending on weather conditions and safety assessments.

At present, commuters traveling between Belagavi and Goa are being redirected through Khanapur and Ramnagar as alternative routes.Local residents have urged the authorities to expedite the completion of the new bridge to restore safe and uninterrupted travel at the earliest.