Bengaluru Anaesthesia Murder: Victim’s Family Accuses Doctor Husband Of Affair, Claims He Opposed Her Independence

The family of 28-year-old dermatologist Dr. Kritika Reddy, who was allegedly killed by her husband, gastro surgeon Dr. Mahendra Reddy, in Bengaluru, has claimed he was involved in an extra-marital affair. Investigators believe Mahendra administered an overdose of propofol, a powerful anaesthetic, at their Marathahalli home under the pretext of treatment.

According to the victim’s sister, Dr. Nikhita, suspicions arose immediately after Kritika’s death. “We insisted on a postmortem, but Mahendra created an emotional scene, saying he couldn’t see her body being cut,” she said, adding that he frequently gave Kritika unnecessary medications despite her being in good health. The family later discovered evidence of his alleged affair.

Police officials stated that early findings indicate Mahendra’s actions were deliberate. “We are examining his call records, financial dealings, and forensic evidence to uncover the full motive,” said DCP Parashuram, adding that more arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

Nikhita also revealed that Mahendra had discouraged Kritika from starting her own clinic for underprivileged patients and never agreed to officially register their marriage. Following her death, the family donated Kritika’s house to ISKCON in her memory.

Victoria Hospital, where Mahendra had worked previously, confirmed he had resigned months before the incident. “He completed his fellowship and left the hospital in July 2025,” the hospital clarified.

Authorities continue to explore multiple motives behind the crime, including personal disputes and infidelity. “It is too early to reach a conclusion, but every possible angle is being investigated,” DCP Parashuram said.