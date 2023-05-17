Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai thanks the officials for taking bold decisions

Bengaluru : Acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the senior state government officials for extending full cooperation and for taking several bold decisions during his tenure.

Speaking informally with the officials at a hi-tea here on Tuesday, he said they have accepted the Constitution. In the administration, legislature and executive play important roles and they work under them. Soon after assuming the office, he faced the Covid pandemic and unprecedented floods and everything was effectively managed. In the last four years, no violence had been reported from any part of the State and even the Assembly elections also passed off peacefully for which the Home Department must be congratulated.

He said several important decisions have been taken such as a hike in the reservation, challenges of the government employees, and new policies. The officials played a vital role in the implementation of employment policy and industrial policy. Their cooperation was very important.

“We come once in five years but you will be in power for a long time. Everyone must strive for the development of the State. I might have said in a big noise but it is only to speed up the work. But it is nothing personal. The State of Karnataka is ahead in many issues such as the GST and in attracting investments. The role of officials is very important in the state’s development. Let us all work for the all-round development of Karnataka”, the acting CM noted.

We have reviewed the election defeat: Bommai

Basavaraja Bommai said that we have analyzed why the election was defeated and what happened. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Bommai said, I met Sudhakar today. Those who worked with us have lost in few places. I am doing a job of giving moral support. We discussed the reason for the defeat. He said he will meet Somanna too.

Talking about the tug-of-war for CM position in Congress, it is their party’s issue. Let’s wait and see who will be the CM, he said. Commenting on DGP Praveen Sood being the director of CBI, he said that Praveen Sood has been made the director by the central government’s decision. He said that they did it because it is an All India Service.