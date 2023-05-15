Bengaluru: BJP netas in a huddle to take stock of drubbing

Bengaluru : The Congress Party lost in the entire country. This is not Modi’s feat as he came here only for the campaign, said Acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters near the BJP office on Sunday that all the key party leaders gathered here and discussed the poll results that were announced on Saturday. Information on other places has been sought and after that, there would be another round of meetings. In all, they would review the poll results constitution-wise and on the whole results.

Bommai said the State BJP president has convened a meeting of newly-elected MLAs’ in the next three to four days. After that, the meeting of all the party candidates would be convened where they would discuss threadbare and work out the strategies to strengthen the party. There would be no rest for the party organization and all of them would work united in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to the Congress leader’s allegation that the BJP’s defeat was Modi’s defeat, Bommai said the Congress leadership has lost in the entire nation.

PM Modi is a national leader and he came here for the campaign. It’s not correct to blame Modi for the BJP’s defeat in the State. In regard to the fight between Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar over the CM’s post, the acting CM wished them ‘All the best’.

Commenting on the implementation of poll promises by the Congress Party, he said first let them form the government and after that see what they will do in the first Cabinet meeting.