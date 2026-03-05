Bengaluru CCB busts art-disguised drug racket

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Enforcement Unit successfully apprehended two drug peddlers involved in trafficking party drugs, including LSD strips cleverly concealed within artistic depictions of various deities. The accused are Ashwin (25), originally from Kerala, and his associate Mubina (24).

From the suspects, officers recovered 8,355 LSD strips valued at ₹15 crore, 5 kg of hydro ganja, 534 grams of charas, two mobile phones, and one motorcycle. During interrogation, the pair revealed that a foreign national based in Thailand—Kerala-origin Vincent—had dispatched the LSD strips embedded in religious artwork formats to evade detection by airport customs and security personnel. The consignment reached Kerala before being transported by road to Bengaluru.

Both Ashwin and Mubina hold BBA degrees obtained in Bengaluru and were employed in private companies. They allegedly received the narcotics from Vincent in Kerala and smuggled them into the city via road routes, selling them during party events.

The duo resided in an apartment falling under Bagalur police station limits, where they stockpiled narcotics worth crores. Acting on specific intelligence, CCB ACP H.K. Mahanand and his team conducted a raid at the apartment, leading to the seizure of the drugs and arrest of the suspects.

Police stated that the accused targeted students from nearby educational institutions and IT sector employees for sales.