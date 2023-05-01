Live
Bengaluru: Centenarians of Mudigere Constituency vote from home
176 senior citizens, including 103 & 104-year-old, and 31 specially abled cast postal voting
Bengaluru : Voting from home has been started for 176 senior citizens and 31 specially abled among the eligible persons who have received Postal Ballot 12D in Mudigere Assembly Constituency, a reserved constituency of Chikkamagaluru District.
The officials have proposed voting from home by eligible persons who have received postal ballot form 12D. Out of these, Bibi John Maidin bin Maidin (103 years old), a senior voter of polling station 38 of Avati Hobali Kanati village, has voted (Postal
Ballot). Electoral Officer HD Rajesh gave ballot papers to John Maiden bin Maiden and voted from home. At the same time, he honored the Centenarians with a bouquet of flowers.
Also, 104-year-old Puttamma of Banakal Hobli, Halehalli (Bharati Bailu) village polling booth number 139 number 836 also cast his vote by postal vote. He was accompanied by his other staff.