Bengaluru City University Marks National Science Day with Focus on Research and Scientific Temper

Bengaluru: Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University celebrated National Science Day with a special lecture programme at the Gnana Jyothi Auditorium, emphasising the importance of scientific research, innovation, and promoting scientific temper in society.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh B. stated that the university is committed to strengthening the legacy of the Central College campus, historically known as a hub for science education. He assured that special emphasis would be given to the study and research of science subjects, noting with concern the declining number of students opting for core science disciplines.

Highlighting the role of science and technology in the nation’s development, he said advancements in these fields are essential for improving the quality of life. He also stressed the need for universities to play a proactive role in eliminating superstitions, particularly in rural areas, and fostering rational thinking and scientific awareness.

Senior scientist and ACSIR professor Dr. Sridevi Jade, the chief guest at the event, underscored the need to address social and familial barriers that often force women to discontinue higher education. She encouraged greater participation of women in science and urged young girls to actively pursue scientific studies.

Dean of the Faculty of Science, Prof. P.R. Chetan, in his introductory remarks, recalled the historic contribution of Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman, who presented his groundbreaking discovery on the scattering of light at the Central College campus in 1928.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Ramesh B. Kudenatti highlighted that National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 in memory of the global recognition received for the “Raman Effect.”

Dr. Sridevi Jade also delivered a special lecture on Data Science during the programme. Finance Officer M.V. Vijayalakshmi and other officials were present on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, students who excelled in competitions such as poster-making, debates, and quizzes organised for National Science Day were awarded certificates of appreciation.