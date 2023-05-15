Bengaluru: Congress mulls Deputy Chief Minister post for 3 communities

Bengaluru : After the results of the Karnataka Assembly election, the Congress has started discussion on the CM candidate between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Meanwhile, the post of Deputy Chief Minister is also being discussed. While, the muslim leaders have demanded 5 ministerial berths and 1 DCM post to their community.

The post of DCM has been proposed in the Congress and it is said that the post of DCM is guaranteed for three important communities. Dalit, Lingayat and Muslim communities are fortunate. Congress has thought to keep the trust of the community that supported the party. There is a thought to implement the DCM formula by the Congress and it is calculated to hold the community that has given huge support till the Lok Sabha elections. In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, there was a thought to play the caste card, and lobbying is going on behind the scenes to get a chance if there are three DCMs.

On the other hand, the Kurubas have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the CM. The leaders have held a meeting under the leadership of the Kuruba Sangha.

The leaders of the Congress held a press conference in Bangalore and gave tickets to 15 Muslim candidates. Out of which 9 of them won. Muslim voters are the reason why Congress won 73 constituencies in Karnataka. 88% Muslim voters of the state have voted for theCongress.

No one in the history of Karnataka has been elected Chief Minister from the Muslim community. Because of this, Congress should at least give the post of DCM. He demanded that the senior among the 9 MLAs should be identified and given the post of DCM.