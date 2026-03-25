Bengaluru EdTech startup Oratrics expands to Singapore, eyes APAC growth

Bengaluru : In a significant move to strengthen its global footprint, Bengaluru-based EdTech startup Oratrics: The Future Human School has announced its expansion into Singapore, marking a key milestone in its journey to build an international learning ecosystem focused on communication, leadership, and personality development.

The expansion comes after the company’s growing presence in markets such as the United States and India, and is aimed at tapping into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which is increasingly emerging as a hub for global education and innovation. Singapore, widely regarded as a gateway to APAC, offers a strategic platform for Oratrics to scale its programs and reach a wider base of students and families seeking holistic, beyond-academics learning.

The announcement coincided with a three-day Children Cultural Fest hosted in Singapore, where Oratrics leadership — including CEO Samad Shoeb, COO Anas Shoeb, and CBO Gautam Kunchattu — participated in collaboration with the Indian Cultural Association of Singapore. The event also saw the presence of Singaporean Member of Parliament Gabriel Lam.

Speaking on the expansion, Samad Shoeb highlighted the strategic importance of Singapore in the company’s long-term vision. “Singapore strengthens our presence in the Asia-Pacific region. We see strong opportunities to build meaningful partnerships and learning platforms here. This expansion is an important step towards creating a truly global learning ecosystem,” he said.

Oratrics currently serves students across more than 22 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and several nations in the Middle East such as United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The company’s programs focus on equipping young learners with critical life skills like effective communication, leadership, confidence-building, and global personality development — competencies that are increasingly essential in a connected world.

With its first office established in the United States and subsequent corporate offices in India, the entry into Singapore further solidifies Oratrics’ ambition to scale globally. The company aims to leverage Singapore’s diverse, multicultural environment to create platforms that offer students international exposure and cross-cultural learning opportunities.

The collaboration with the Indian Cultural Association of Singapore also underlined the role of cultural exchange in education. The non-profit organization, known for promoting Indian heritage and community engagement, partnered with Oratrics to deliver a platform combining cultural expression with personality development initiatives.

Through this partnership, Oratrics contributed its expertise in communication and leadership training, while the association facilitated wider community participation. The Children Cultural Fest served as a platform for young learners to showcase talent, gain stage exposure, and build confidence in a global setting.

As Oratrics continues to expand across new geographies, the company reiterated its commitment to nurturing future-ready individuals capable of thinking critically, communicating effectively, and leading with confidence.

The Singapore expansion, the company said, is not just a geographic addition but a strategic step towards redefining education and empowering the next generation of global leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.