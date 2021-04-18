Bengaluru: Eminent scientist Rangachari Krishnan passes away at 85

Bengaluru: Dr Rangachari Krishnan, scientist, aged 85, passed away at his residence in Bangalore at 3.30 pm on Friday. He is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.

Dr Rangachari Krishnan obtained his BSc (Hons) and MSc from Madras University and then joined the Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay, Mumbai (1957) as a trainee in the first batch of the AEET training school. He worked with Dr V S Arunachalam at BARC, Bombay.

He became the head, Metallurgy Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in 1982 and Director of the Naval Chemical and Metallurgical Laboratory (NCML) of DRDO at Mumbai.

He was Chief Controller, Defence R&D Organization (1988-90). From 1990 till his superannuation in 1995, he was Director of the Gas Turbine Research Establishment, DRDO, in Bangalore.

The structural metallurgy laboratory started by Dr Krishnan at BARC is one of the best in the country and contributed greatly in understanding the behaviour of several metals and alloys.

He established the Aeronautical Materials Testing Laboratory at Hyderabad for evaluating mechanical properties of high temperature materials. Dr Krishnan was the recipient of INSA Brahm Prakash Memorial Medal (2001), and National Metallurgists' Day Award by Ministry of Steel and Mines (1977).