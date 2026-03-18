Bengaluru Family Tries To Courier Elderly Man For Reel, Sparks Shock

In a bizarre incident from Bengaluru, a family attempted to send an elderly man through a courier service as part of a staged social media reel, leaving staff and onlookers stunned.

The incident occurred in the Vyalikaval area when five family members arrived at a courier office carrying a sack and requested it be shipped. However, unusual movement inside the sack raised suspicion among staff members, prompting them to inspect it.

Upon opening the sack, they discovered an elderly man inside, struggling to breathe. Despite this alarming situation, the family reportedly continued insisting on dispatching him and even offered extra money, leading to a heated exchange with the staff.

When the employees alerted the police, the family fled the scene. Later, they apologised and claimed the act was meant to create a social media reel highlighting rising travel costs during festivals like Ramzan and Ugadi.

Authorities have taken note of the incident and launched an investigation, while the family has urged others not to attempt such dangerous stunts.