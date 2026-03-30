Bengaluru gears up for Karaga Festival

Bengaluru: Extensive preparations are underway for the historic Bengaluru Karaga festival scheduled to be held on April 1, with elaborate security arrangements and infrastructure measures being put in place to manage the expected massive turnout.

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that more than 800 police personnel along with over 200 traffic police officers will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Special barricading will be set up along the Karaga procession routes to facilitate crowd management, especially considering the increasing participation of people from outside the state who have made Bengaluru their home.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting preparations at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, where the festivities have already commenced, the Minister said that arrangements inside the temple premises are being handled by the Muzrai Department, with an estimated expenditure of ₹70–80 lakh.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is overseeing works outside the temple, including decorative lighting on the lines of Mysuru Dasara. The cost for these external arrangements is expected to be around ₹1 crore, taking the total estimated expenditure for the festival to approximately ₹1.7 crore.

The main Karaga procession and the Maharathotsava, scheduled for the night of April 1, are expected to attract lakhs of devotees. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, and several other dignitaries also expected to attend.

Authorities have been directed to ensure adequate facilities for devotees, including mobile toilets, drinking water, uninterrupted lighting along the procession route, installation of CCTV cameras, and deployment of sanitation staff. Special emphasis has been placed on maintaining cleanliness, with instructions to regularly clear waste along the routes taken by the procession.

The Minister also directed that expenses related to flowers and decorations be covered under general funds and stressed that all rituals and temple activities should be conducted in an orderly manner without causing inconvenience to devotees.

Local MLA Uday B. Garudachar and Muzrai Department Commissioner Sharat were also present during the inspection. A pamphlet detailing the Karaga festival was released on the occasion.

The Bengaluru Karaga, one of the city’s oldest and most significant cultural and religious festivals, is expected to draw large crowds, prompting authorities to ensure seamless coordination and safety measures throughout the event.