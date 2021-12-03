Bengaluru Health Experts Are Concerned About The Possibility Of The Steep Rise Caused By The New Variant

A 46-year-old doctor likely had contracted the new coronavirus's Omicron variant during attending an international conference at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru two weeks ago. According to reports, he may have been exposed earlier, implying a large-scale spread of the new mutant.

As per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a doctor from a government hospital in South Bengaluru addressed a conference conducted at a five-star hotel in the city's central business district between November 18 and 20. According to one of the department's top officials, he may have exposed to the virus while attending the meeting, which was attended by representatives from several countries and states in India.

At the same period, a source claimed that the doctor had merely addressed the last day of the conference. On November 21, he exhibited symptoms of fever and bodily soreness, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The experts mentioned that the incubation time is too short for the virus to manifest symptoms.

The health department official stated that it would be determined in the coming days whether this variety originated in India and is spreading throughout the population. They officer explained that they were making a lot of cluster testing and now 100 percent of cluster testing is going for genomic sequencing, so there's a fair chance we'll catch anything. The virus may have potentially addressed from a patient whom he was treating and was having a travel history.