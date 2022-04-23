Bengaluru journalist sets Guinness record for most fibroids removed 

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old journalist and former TV anchor, Ritika Sharma hailing from Bengaluru, officially set a new Guinness World Records title for the most fibroids removed. Ritika, also an aspiring author, had 236 fibroids removed from her uterus, which included a large cauliflower shaped fibroid measuring up to 20X20X10 cms and many other smaller fibroids of different sizes, weighing 2,250 grams in total. This complex surgical procedure was successfully performed by Dr Shanthala Thuppanna, Senior Consultant & Head – Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

Ritika, at the time of her diagnosis at Sakra World Hospital, suffered from abnormal menstrual bleeding and had an enlarged abdomen resembling 8-month pregnancy due to the different sizes of the fibroids. In a four-and-a-half-hour surgical procedure, Dr Shanthala Thuppanna and her highly experienced team of gynaecologists performed a myomectomy and thoroughly removed all of the fibroids from her uterus.

Commenting on the record, Dr Shantala said, "It seems incredible being part of this surgery which has created a new Guinness World Records title. I am glad that we successfully managed to remove all the 236 fibroids during this complicated surgery since fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus and very near to important structures in the abdomen. I hope that this moment of celebration today will also serve as a cautionary tale to all women to stay aware of such underestimated comorbidities and consult experts at the earliest to safeguard themselves from unwarranted complications."