Bengaluru Lokayukta raid reveals assets worth Rs 3.19 crore linked to BDA officer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Saturday conducted search operations in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against a Range Forest Officer attached to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), and allegedly unearthed properties worth Rs 3.19 crore.

According to an official statement, the searches were carried out in connection with a case registered at the Lokayukta Police Station, Bengaluru City-1, against the accused government officer identified as Dalesh A.L.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at more than four locations, including the residences, office and premises of relatives of the accused officer.

During the searches, the Lokayukta Police allegedly found movable and immovable assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of the officer.

Officials said the searches revealed immovable properties worth about Rs 2.70 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 48.85 lakh.

The immovable properties include three sites, two houses, one commercial building and about 17.20 acres of agricultural land.

The movable assets include Rs 1.35 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth around Rs 13 lakh.

Further investigation into the case is under way, the statement added.

In another case, a woman official of the Hubballi–Dharwad Municipal Corporation was caught by Lokayukta police on Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe for issuing a licence to run a roti shop.

The accused has been identified as Heena Kausar, an officer attached to the corporation’s Zone-1 office. She was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while receiving the bribe amount.

According to officials, Maleppa Talwar had applied for a licence to start a roti shop. It is alleged that Heena Kausar demanded a bribe of Rs 4,500 to process and issue the licence.

Sources said she had earlier received Rs 1,000 as an advance from the complainant.

On March 7, when she was allegedly accepting the remaining Rs 3,500 from Maleppa Talwar, Lokayukta officials conducted a trap operation and caught her with the cash.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa.

Officials said the accused was taken into custody and further legal action has been initiated.