Bengaluru-native jumps to death from 13th floor of Gurugram building

A 54-year-old man allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday morning, jumping from the 13th floor of a building in Sector 63-A, police said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was suffering from depression, which may have led him to take the extreme step, they added.

The deceased was identified as Anand Subroto (54), a native of Bengaluru and currently residing in Vatika City, Sector 49. He was divorced and lived alone in Gurugram. According to police, the building where the incident took place houses several Airbnb apartments and hotels.

The deceased was likely staying at an apartment on the 13th floor, and the matter is under investigation. The incident took place around 6:45 am on Wednesday. After getting information, a police team from Sector 65 police station reached the spot and took the body into custody, an official said.

“The deceased’s family has been informed and the body has been kept in the mortuary. After the family’s arrival, further proceedings will be initiated. The cause behind suicide is yet to be ascertained,” he added.