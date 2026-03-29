Bengaluru North City Corporation presents maiden Budget

Bengaluru: The newly formed Bengaluru North City Corporation on Saturday presented its maiden Budget for the financial year 2026–27, outlining an estimated revenue of ₹4,344 crore.

The Budget was presented by Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan near Yelahanka NES, following the creation of the corporation under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The programme was held under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar and chaired by Administrator Maheshwar Rao.

Officials said the Budget focuses on strengthening civic infrastructure and improving service delivery in the northern parts of the city, marking a significant step in the administrative restructuring of Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation carried out a special cleanliness drive across key areas within its jurisdiction, targeting garbage-prone locations and footpath encroachments.

Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said sustained mass cleanliness initiatives are essential to eliminate black spots and maintain a healthy urban environment. “Efforts are being made not only to clear waste but also to ensure such spots do not reappear,” he said.

The drive covered six Assembly constituencies — Chamarajpet, Chickpet, Gandhinagar, Shantinagar, Shivajinagar and C.V. Raman Nagar — focusing on major stretches including Bhakshi Garden, Avenue Road, Domlur Village, Seppings Road and Old Airport Road.

Authorities deployed seven JCB machines and 30 tractors, clearing 35 loads of roadside waste and eliminating 12 identified black spots along a stretch of 9.62 km. Around 162 sanitation personnel participated in the operation, along with engineers and staff from various civic departments. The Commissioner also urged residents to avoid littering and cooperate with waste collection systems to help sustain cleanliness efforts across the city.