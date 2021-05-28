Bengaluru: Total Covid cases cross 25L, 24,214 new infections, 476 deaths

Bengaluru: The number of COVID-19 infections in the State on Thursday crossed the 25 lakh mark, as it recorded 24,214 new cases and 476 fatalities, the health department said. The day also saw 31,459 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of the new cases, 5,949 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths.

As of May 27 evening, cumulatively 25,23,998 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which includes 27,405 deaths and 20,94,369 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Active cases stood at 4,02,203. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 17.59 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.96 per cent. Ballari accounted for 22 deaths, Mysuru (18), Belagavi and Dharwad (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada (13), followed by others. Mysuru logged 2,240 new cases, Hassan 1,505, Tumakuru 1,219, Belagavi 1,147, Udupi 905, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,43,878, followed by Mysuru 1,36,688 and Tumakuru 99,358. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,25,066, followed by Mysuru 1,18,387 and Tumakuru 83,376. A total of over 2,91,98,945 samples have been tested so far,of which 1,37,643 were tested on Thursday alone. PTI