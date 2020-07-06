Yediyurappa joins the club with PM on opinion about Corona Virus

Bengaluru: After the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding people should learn how to live with Corona Virus, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also joined him saying the same note. He stated that the country will have to learn to live with coronavirus as there are no options.

He made the comment after paying tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary ceremony held in Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking on the issue, He said, "We don't have any other option, we have to learn to live with this virus. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the same thing.

We have increased ambulances and made all arrangements to fight the pandemic. It is very important to safeguard on our own."