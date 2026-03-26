Bengalurus furniture stores redefining home styling with design-led experiences

Bengaluru: Bangalore’s home décor landscape has evolved rapidly in recent years. Beyond selling furniture, several stores now offer styling services that help homeowners create cohesive living spaces through design consultation, space planning, and curated décor solutions. From bespoke craftsmanship to design-led showrooms, these destinations reflect different approaches to home styling.

In Wilson Garden, Alankaram focuses on bespoke craftsmanship paired with architectural precision. Its design consultants guide customers through furniture placement, material choices, and colour palettes to build a cohesive interior scheme. The showroom is organised into 24 themed zones, each designed like a functional living environment such as lounges, dining areas, and bedrooms. This immersive layout allows visitors to experience complete décor themes, while larger projects are supported with 3D renderings and mood boards to help clients visualise the final outcome before production begins.

At Banaswadi, Royaloak Furniture blends large-scale retail with interior styling through its “House of Interiors” concept. The model focuses on delivering integrated interior solutions, enabling homeowners to coordinate furniture, storage, kitchens, and décor within a single design plan. Its experience centre in Bengaluru presents complete room environments, where furniture and finishes are displayed as part of unified living spaces rather than standalone products. The brand’s “Country Collections,” inspired by American, Italian, Malaysian, and Turkish styles, further help customers maintain consistent aesthetics throughout their homes.

On Infantry Road, Ventura Gallery adopts a design-first approach to luxury interiors. Its in-house advisors work closely with homeowners to plan layouts, materials, and colour schemes that align with both lifestyle needs and architectural context. The gallery itself functions as a storytelling space, featuring 14 curated zones designed by FADD Studio, where bold colours and layered textures help customers imagine varied interior styles. Ventura also provides end-to-end project support, from initial sketches to sourcing and installation.

Meanwhile, Chairs & Company in Indiranagar, founded by Deena Rodrigues, is known for its eclectic styling philosophy that blends global influences with Indian craftsmanship. The boutique studio places strong emphasis on customised interiors and curated décor. A key aspect of its approach is reworking existing furniture, including restoring vintage pieces and integrating them with new custom designs to create a cohesive, lived-in aesthetic. The studio also collaborates with architects and designers to ensure each piece fits seamlessly into the broader design vision.

In Jayanagar, Upscale Living specialises in modern Indian luxury interiors, combining design consultation with advanced visualisation tools. Its styling process includes realistic 3D walkthroughs, allowing clients to experience their future interiors before execution. The firm follows a turnkey approach, covering layout optimisation, material selection, lighting design, and installation, with a focus on balancing aesthetics and functionality.

Finally, Luxl Living in HSR Layout positions itself as a design-led furniture studio that curates complete living environments rather than selling individual products. Its approach centres on what it describes as “interior orchestration,” where furniture is selected based on spatial balance, movement, and visual harmony. The experience centre features fully styled room settings that help customers understand how different elements interact within a space, while bespoke customisation options allow adjustments in materials, finishes, and dimensions.