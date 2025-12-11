Beyond injections: Oral Semaglutide for weight loss could be a game-changer for obesity care in India

Bengaluru: New findings presented at ObesityWeek® 2025 have unveiled promising results for an investigational daily pill version of the weight-loss drug semaglutide (often known by the brand name Wegovy®). The data suggests that this oral option could be just as effective as the injectable form in helping people lose weight and improve their heart health.

Obesity is a growing health challenge in India, often leading to serious complications like diabetes and heart disease. While injectable treatments like semaglutide have proven highly effective in managing weight and protecting vital organs, many patients in India prefer oral medications over injections.

Key findings from the new studies included:

Effective weight loss: The study showed that the oral semaglutide pill (25 mg) helped adults with overweight or obesity achieve significant weight loss. When compared indirectly to previous trials, the results were comparable to those seen with the injectable version.

Heart health benefits: Patients taking the pill saw improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. These benefits were seen across different levels of weight loss but were most pronounced in those who lost 15% or more of their body weight.

Consistent results for women: The pill was effective for women regardless of their menopausal stage (pre-menopausal, peri-menopausal, or post-menopausal), showing consistent weight loss across all groups.

Better physical function: Most patients taking the pill reported meaningful improvements in their physical function compared to those taking a placebo.

Leading medical experts in India believe an oral option could significantly improve patient care by overcoming the hesitation often associated with injections.

Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman - Endocrinology & Diabetology, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, says, “Semaglutide has fundamentally changed how we treat obesity. We are seeing weight loss along with a reduction in cardiovascular risks, better kidney health, and improved metabolic markers. But in our country, many patients are hesitant about injectables. If we can offer the same organ protection and efficacy in a pill, we can bridge a massive gap in care. It becomes a daily routine for the patient, which is easily accessible.”