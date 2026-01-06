Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru to celebrate Makar Sankranti with vibrant cultural festivities

Bengaluru : Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is all set to usher in the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti with a series of colourful, interactive and community-focused celebrations on January 10 and 11. Marking the harvest festival that symbolises renewal, prosperity and the sun’s northward journey, the mall’s two-day event aims to offer families and visitors a rich blend of tradition, creativity and hands-on cultural experiences.

The celebrations will begin on January 10 with a Kite Making and Flying Competition, capturing the true essence of Makar Sankranti. Participants will get an opportunity to design and create their own kites before flying them, reliving a cherished tradition associated with the festival. The event is expected to draw children, families and kite enthusiasts, adding vibrancy and excitement to the mall atmosphere.

On January 11, Bhartiya Mall will transform into a lively showcase of festive art with a Rangoli Competition, followed by an interactive Rangoli Workshop. Visitors will be encouraged to explore traditional rangoli patterns, colours and techniques, while learning about the cultural significance of this age-old art form. The workshop is designed to be inclusive and engaging, allowing both beginners and enthusiasts to participate.

Through these carefully curated Sankranti celebrations, Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru continues to strengthen its identity as a cultural and lifestyle destination that brings communities together. By blending traditional festivities with interactive formats, the mall aims to create memorable experiences that celebrate heritage while fostering creativity and togetherness.

Event highlights

