Big twist in murder of former MLA’s son in Dharwad

Dharwad: A major breakthrough has emerged in the sensational murder case of Raju Bolashetti, son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetti, with police confirming that the incident was a pre-planned murder linked to an alleged illicit relationship.

The charred body of Raju Bolashetti (53) was discovered on Tuesday inside a car in a forest area near Ramapura in Dharwad taluk. The body was burnt beyond recognition, raising suspicion of foul play from the outset. Acting swiftly, Dharwad Rural Police launched an investigation and arrested three accused in connection with the case.

According to preliminary findings, Raju was reportedly involved in an illicit relationship with a woman. Police said he had been giving her money during their physical relationship, amounting to over ₹2 lakh in the form of loans.

This financial angle reportedly led to disputes between them.

On the day of the incident, Raju had allegedly called the woman to a farmland. It was there that the woman, along with her son and her partner, is said to have murdered him. Following the crime, the accused reportedly transported the body in Raju’s car to the Ramapura forest area.

In an attempt to destroy evidence, they placed the body in the back seat, poured around 10 litres of petrol, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. After committing the crime, the trio fled the scene. However, based on technical and field-level investigation, police tracked down and arrested all three accused within a few hours of the incident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if more individuals were involved.

The case has sparked widespread attention in the region, highlighting how personal disputes and illicit relationships can escalate into serious crimes.