BJP alleges that citizens who did not vote for Congress are being punished

Bengaluru: The order issued recently by the Deputy Chief Minister and Bangalore Development Minister DK Shivakumar allocating Rs 10 crore each for the development of roads in all the assembly constituencies under Bangalore is now in controversy. BJP MLA CK Ramamurthy's order to release grants to all the constituencies except for one constituency is nothing but hatred politics, BJP has expressed outrage.

The actions of the government are vindictive politics. BJP has alleged that citizens who did not vote for Congress are being punished. DCM DK Shivakumar talks about Brand Bangalore. Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy questioned whether Jayanagar is not in his brand Bangalore dream. He said his constituency needs money to maintain parks, roads and drains. According to the order issued by the DCM using his discretionary power, Rs 10 crore has been announced for each assembly constituency in Bangalore, Rs 5 crore for Anekal, which is part of Bangalore City District, and a total of Rs 265 crore has been announced.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka lashed out at the government over the issue of not providing grant for Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru and said that the politics of hate is being done because Ramamurthy won by 17 votes. We gave Rs 80 crore grant to Ramalingareddy, KJ George. I will write to DCM DK Shivakumar regarding grant. Ashok said at Vidhansouda that he will write a letter asking him not to do politics of hatred.

A senior official of BBMP has clarified that there is some confusion regarding the grant and the funds will be sanctioned without discrimination. In the order, Yelahanka assembly constituency is mentioned twice. I think it is by mistake. DCM aims for the development of Bangalore and does not discriminate. A BBMP official said that a revised order without errors is likely to be issued soon.

It has been decided to release funds for the immediate repair of poor roads in Bangalore. Roads have worsened after last week's record rainfall. It has severely affected the normal life. Especially in the IT belts of North Bengaluru and Mahadevpura, Bommanahalli and Sarjapur Road, there is a huge mess. Thus the grant was announced.