BJP Is Looking For Solution As Complaints Against BS Yediyurappa Are Piling Up

The BJP has dispatched a top leader to Bengaluru to meet with party officials in the wake of mounting accusations and complaints against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Before the state unit's core committee meeting, Arun Singh, the BJP's Karnataka in-charge, will meet with party leaders. The 'review meetings' in the form of the UP have been convened at a time when Mr. Yediyurappa is facing criticism and attacks from inside his own party.

Some BJP legislators have been outspoken in their criticism of the Chief Minister. KS Eshwarappa, Yediyurappa's former close aide, is one of them. The Rural Development Minister, who hails from the same Shivamogga district as BS Yediyurappa, had also written to Governor Vajubhai Vala, claiming Chief Minister's involvement in his portfolios. BS Yediyurappa was accused of authoritarianism and significant lapses in the five-page letter.

Arun Singh, according to Eshwarappa, is a national leader. He'll listen to everyone before making a choice. Whatever the national leader decides, the workers are the party's discipline warriors.

When asked how sure he is in keeping his post, Mr. Yediyurappa has said he will step down if his party leadership asks him to.

On June 10, Arun Singh had given him a strong review just a few days before where he said that Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister, and is doing an excellent job. He will remain the chief minister. During the pandemic conditions, he did an excellent job, as did all of the Ministers and the party as a whole.

He also stated that Mr. Yediyurappa's term would be completed. The Lingayat leader was Karnataka's first BJP chief minister and remains the party's most recognizable figure.

Meanwhile, state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel stated that Yediyurappa's term will come to an end, and the next election will be held under his leadership as well. Those who engage in indiscipline will face disciplinary punishment.