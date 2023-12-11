BJP, JD(S) gasping like fish out of water: Siddaramaiah on collapse of Cong Govt quip

Belagavi, (Karnataka): Strongly reacting to a statement alleging the collapse of the Congress Government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP and the JD(S) were gasping like a fish out of water.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Monday, Siddaramaiah maintained that both Opposition parties are labouring under an illusion.

His remarks came in response to a statement by former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy on Monday that the Congress Government in Karnataka would fall after May 2024.

Speaking after participating in a religious programme in Belathur Village in Mandya district, Kumaraswamy had said the Congress Government in Karnataka would not be able to complete its five-year tenure.

“The government is ready to answer questions on whatever issues the Opposition parties raise and there is no question of delaying or wasting time,” Siddaramaiah stated.

“I will continue to be the voice of the people. Do not think that no work has been taken up. Give us six months’ time. It is my responsibility to stand with local MLAs and get the work done. Do not get outraged at our MLAs,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Responding to a question on Minister Priyank Kharge's talk about removing a photo of Veer Savarkar from the Suvarna Soudha, the CM said that it was a decision that would be taken by the Assembly Speaker.

He also clarified that there was no proposal to remove Savarkar's photo.

"Till today, there was discussion on drought. We will answer to what has already been introduced in the session," Siddaramaiah said.

Commenting on the lack of coordination among BJP leaders, and the fact that the time of the Assembly was being wasted, the CM said that there is never any coordination within the saffron party.

“They came to power through Operation Lotus. Then the people rejected them. After that there can be no reconciliation,” the CM said.

On the issue of Panchamasali leaders going on a strike over reservation, the CM said that the discussions would be held with them after the Assembly session is over on the 13th. He said that he would talk to Panchamasali leaders and Swamiji in Belagavi.

--IANS

mka/rad