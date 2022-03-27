BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru/ Shivamogga: A day after senior Congress leader S Siddaramiah made remarks on the attire of Hindu pontiffs, BJP leaders launched a broadside against him.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday stated in Mangaluru that "It is now certain that Siddramaiah is thoroughly anti-Hindu, he is not an atheist as he claims as he goes to temples sneaking away from the public glare, but yet he is furthering his political career by demeaning Hindus, their religious persons and their culture. He even went to Dharmasthala temple after consuming non-veg food which is nothing short of sacrilege," Kateel said.

The tirade comes in the wake of Siddaramiah comparing the sarees worn by Hindu women, pallus by Jain women and the headgears worn by Hindu swami jis to the hijab worn by Muslim women.

Visibly disturbed at the statement of Siddaramiah, Kateel stated: "The Congress leader has gone senile and perhaps does not know what he is saying or he is trying to mask his statement to please his political bosses who are also anti-Hindus." In Shivamogga, Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa took exception to the statements of Siddaramiah. He said Siddaramiah again had put his foot in the mouth and soon he will see his party being consigned to dustbin in the State.