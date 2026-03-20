BJP MP pushes for inclusion of M’luru zone in City Economic Region

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta held a key meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 18, during which he formally submitted a detailed request for the inclusion of the Mangaluru-centered region as a City Economic Region (CER) under the landmark initiative announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The CER scheme, introduced by Finance Minister Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1, 2026, marks a significant evolution in India’s approach to urban and regional economic planning. Designed to transform cities, especially those in Tier-2 and Tier-3 categories, into powerful engines of balanced national growth, the initiative aligns directly with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Under the scheme, selected City Economic Regions will receive Rs. 5,000 crore each over a five-year period. The funds are to be disbursed through a competitive, challenge-based mechanism that emphasises reform-linked and results-oriented financing, frequently involving public-private partnerships to execute comprehensive infrastructure and cluster-development plans.

The approach is intended to unlock agglomeration economies, reduce overcrowding in major metropolitan centres, and promote more equitable regional development by building on each area’s distinct economic strengths.

Against this backdrop, Captain Chowta presented a strong and comprehensive case for Dakshina Kannada in his formal letter to the Finance Minister. Representing the constituency and serving on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy as well as the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence, he described the district with Mangaluru at its heart, as an ideal candidate for CER status. He pointed to the region’s exceptional combination of assets that remain significantly underutilised despite their strength and complementarity.

The coastal location provides strategic access to international maritime trade routes and supports a well-developed port ecosystem, creating natural advantages for leadership in the blue economy. The area already hosts a mature industrial corridor anchored by petrochemicals, oil refining, fertiliser production, and diverse manufacturing activities, reinforced by a centuries-old tradition of trading and commerce.

Dakshina Kannada has also long been recognised for its outsized contribution to India’s banking and financial sector, a legacy that continues through the nurturing of financial expertise and entrepreneurial talent.

The region boasts a dense concentration of high-quality educational institutions that produce skilled professionals across multiple disciplines. This human-capital base is increasingly powering a vibrant startup and innovation ecosystem, exemplified by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Learning (CEOL) in Mangaluru—established with support from the MP’s MPLADS funds—which has helped seed a growing network of homegrown enterprises.

Today, local startups employ more than 25,000 people, while parallel community-driven efforts such as #BackToOoru are successfully attracting skilled professionals, investors, and businesses back to their native places, resonating strongly with the national Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Beyond industry and innovation, Dakshina Kannada functions as a major healthcare and medical-education hub, drawing patients and practitioners from neighbouring states and beyond. Its hospitality sector enjoys a strong national and international reputation, deeply rooted in local culture.

The district’s rich heritage—including prominent temple networks—and considerable untapped coastal tourism potential further enhance its economic profile. Connectivity is another major strength, with existing road, rail, and port infrastructure offering substantial scope for integrated upgrades and expansion.

Captain Chowta highlighted the distinctive socio-cultural character of the region, where temples and technology comfortably coexist, spirituality and scientific temperament shape daily life, and robust social and institutional frameworks provide equal support to enterprise. This rare harmony has produced a society that is both industrious and remarkably adaptive, with a proven ability to attract, develop, and scale human talent over the long term.

In his post on X, Captain Chowta reaffirmed his commitment, stating he would “do whatever it takes” to help unlock the economic potential of coastal Karnataka in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India.

As implementation of the CER framework gathers momentum, Dakshina Kannada’s bid underscores the increasing competition among regions to attract transformative central support. The coming months are likely to bring clarity on additional selections, depending on the quality of integrated development plans submitted and the outcomes of the government’s evaluation process.