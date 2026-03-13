BJP MP raises coastal erosion issue in Lok Sabha

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta on Thursday raised concern over the growing problem of coastal erosion in parts of the district, particularly along the Ullal–Someshwara belt, in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue under Rule 377, Chowta said a significant stretch of the district’s coastline was facing erosion, posing a serious threat to coastal habitations, infrastructure and the livelihoods of fishing communities.

According to him, out of the 36.66-km coastline in Dakshina Kannada district, nearly 17.74 km — about 48.4 per cent — has been classified as eroding. The figure, he noted, is considerably higher than the state average of 24 per cent and the national average of 33.6 per cent.

He further pointed out that only around 21.9 per cent of the district’s coastline remains stable, which is significantly lower compared to neighbouring coastal districts. Chowta attributed the worsening situation to repeated monsoon wave action, changing coastal patterns, climate variability and certain unplanned coastal interventions that have accelerated shoreline retreat in several locations.

The erosion, he said, has already caused damage to houses, roads and public infrastructure, besides posing a serious challenge to traditional fishing communities dependent on coastal ecosystems.

With the southwest monsoon approaching, the MP urged the Centre to take immediate preventive and mitigation measures to protect vulnerable

coastal areas.