BJP Slams Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar For Meeting Rahul Gandhi Instead Of German Chancellor

The Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for opting to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru rather than receiving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to the state. The BJP alleged that the Congress leadership prioritised party loyalty over Karnataka’s diplomatic and economic interests.

According to the BJP, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were present in Mysuru to greet Rahul Gandhi, who was en route to Ooty, while the German Chancellor was welcomed in Bengaluru by Industries Minister MB Patil along with other senior officials. The opposition party said the decision reflected poor judgment and undermined the significance of an important international visit.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka described the episode as a missed opportunity, stating that Merz’s visit carried major diplomatic, economic and strategic value for Karnataka. He said that any responsible leadership would have personally ensured full attention to a visit that could have opened doors for investment, industrial growth and employment.

Senior BJP leaders accused the Congress government of focusing more on pleasing the party high command than safeguarding the state’s global standing. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged that the move exposed misplaced priorities and suggested that internal power struggles within the Congress were influencing governance decisions.

The BJP further claimed that Karnataka risks losing out on major global partnerships and investment prospects as neighbouring states move ahead, warning that political survival should not come at the cost of the state’s long-term development and international credibility.