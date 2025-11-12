B’luru North City Corporation’s directive: Clear waste from vacant plots, recover costs from owners

Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, today conducted an early-morning inspection along Yelahanka Airport Road and directed officials to clear accumulated garbage and black spots on vacant plots, while also imposing fines on the respective property owners.

During the inspection, the Commissioner noted that several vacant sites in Pulakeshinagar, Byatarayanapura, and Sarvagnanagar are embroiled in legal disputes and that the owners are often difficult to trace. He instructed officials to proceed with cleaning these sites and record the cost under the property tax account, to be recovered once ownership issues are resolved.

Key Locations Inspected

Jakkur Double Road:

The Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of accumulated waste and construction debris. He also directed the initiation of beautification works in the area.

Nagavara Signal Junction Adjacent Areas:

Senior citizens in border wards of Sarvagnanagar, Byatarayanapura, and Pulakeshinagar had raised complaints regarding poor sanitation. The Commissioner resolved inter-division jurisdiction issues on-site and instructed sanitation teams to take up immediate waste clearance on vacant lands. He reiterated that penalties and sanitation fees should be added to the property tax of the respective landowners.

Allalasandra Airport Road Flyover (“Black Spots”):

The Commissioner directed officials to ensure regular monitoring and cleaning of recurring dump sites and to conduct awareness campaigns to prevent the formation of such black spots. He also emphasised that door-to-door waste collection must be carried out on time.

Immediate Clean-up Initiated

Following the inspection, officials from the Solid Waste Management division began clearing and transporting waste from the identified locations. The Commissioner instructed teams to ensure proper disposal and continuous monitoring of vulnerable spots.