BMRCL signs Rs 40 cr deal for DRDO sports complex station

Bengaluru: Ina significant public-private collaboration, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has entered into an agreement with Bagmane Developers Private Limited for the construction of the DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Blue Line (Phase 2A).

Under the agreement, Bagmane Developers will invest ₹40 crore towards the construction of the station and will receive naming rights for a period of 20 years. The company has already paid ₹20 crore as part of the agreement. BMRCL clarified that the deal is limited to naming rights and does not include advertising rights, commercial space, or connectivity privileges.

In addition to funding, Bagmane Developers will also contribute to the station’s interior and façade design.

The ORR Blue Line corridor, stretching 19.75 km from Central Silk Board to KR Puram, will include 17 stations, including the DRDO Sports Complex station. This marks the sixth such agreement signed by BMRCL for the corridor, with two more agreements expected to be finalised soon.

Officials including BMRCL Managing Director Dr. J. Ravishankar and Bagmane representative Aditya Bagmane were present during the signing of the agreement.

The ORR stretch is expected to be opened for commercial operations by December. The larger Blue Line project, spanning 58 km, aims to ease traffic congestion along the ORR and airport routes—key corridors that witness heavy daily commuter traffic. The state government is targeting the opening of the first phase of the Blue Line later this year, following the inauguration of the Pink Line elevated corridor in May. The second phase, from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport (27.44 km), is expected by June 2027, while the KR Puram to Hebbal stretch (11 km) is likely to be completed by December 2027.

Construction of the Blue Line is being carried out in multiple packages by companies such as Afcons Infrastructure, SNC Construction, and NCC. While most civil works like pillars and station structures are nearing completion, certain sections still face delays due to pending works, including ramp construction near Silk Board and structural installations at key stations.

The project had also faced setbacks earlier, including an 11-month halt following a fatal pillar collapse incident in HBR Layout, along with challenges related to land acquisition, utility shifting, and infrastructure constraints.

The ORR corridor is a major IT hub, housing nearly 500 software companies and around 9.5 lakh tech professionals. Once operational, the Blue Line is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity for daily commuters in Bengaluru.