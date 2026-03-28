Bomb threat emails target medical college, RTO offices all over state

Panic gripped parts of Karnataka after anonymous bomb threat emails were sent to a medical college and multiple RTO offices in Bengaluru and Kolar. The threats specifically targeted Siddhartha Medical College near T. Begur in Nelamangala taluk, reportedly linked to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

According to police, an email warned that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted on the college premises and would be detonated around 2 pm. The message claimed the act was in retaliation for the alleged “insult” of a person named Abdul. It also urged authorities to evacuate students, stating the intention was to destroy the building.

Following the threat, bomb disposal squads and personnel from Nelamangala Rural Police Station rushed to the spot and launched intensive . The college premises were thoroughly checked, and precautionary measures were taken to ensure student safety.

Simultaneously, similar threat emails were sent to several Regional Transport Office (RTO) branches across Bengaluru, including Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar and Koramangala. The emails, reportedly sent from an ID “[email protected],” warned of multiple explosions at around the same time.

L Deepak, Regional Transport Officer, filed a complaint at HSR Layout Police Station, seeking immediate action. Officials highlighted that RTO offices witness heavy public footfall daily, making the threat particularly serious.

In Kolar too, authorities received a similar email threatening explosions at the local RTO office. The message reportedly mentioned “10 poisonous bombs” and referred to alleged insults to individuals, adding a disturbing dimension to the case.

Police teams, along with dog squads and bomb detection units, conducted thorough searches at all identified locations. So far, no explosive materials have been found, and officials suspect the threats may be a hoax. However, they are treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

Cybercrime teams have been deployed to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. “We are verifying all angles, including the possibility of coordinated mischief. Strict action will be taken,” a senior police officer said.

The threats have raised fresh concerns about public safety, especially as similar hoax bomb threats have been reported in recent weeks. Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.