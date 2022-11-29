Bommai at New Delhi today, to deliberate on border row

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will be visiting New Delhi on November 29 to meet senior advocate, Mukul Rohtagi, and also to meet the union ministers for a discussion on the border row as well as in connection with the developmental issues.

He told reporters at Mysuru Airporton Monday that the case pertaining to the border dispute with Maharashtra is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 30. The government has appointed former justice of the apex court, Justice Shivaraj Patil as chairman of Karnataka Border and Rivers Protection Commission and with whom also the meeting has been held. The State is all set for a legal battle with the neighbouring Maharashtra State and the stand of Karnataka will be effectively presented before the court.

The CM Bommai refused to comment on the border areas of Maharashtra waiting for the inclusion of their villages into Karnataka saying that it is not correct to discuss it in public since the matter is pending before the court.

On proposed opening of paddy procurement center only in Mangaluru, the CM said since the people of Dakshina Kannada use the boiled rice, the procurement of that variety of rice will be opened there. The centers will be opened in Gangavathi, Sindhanur, Mandya and Mysuru.

In regard to reservation for backward classes, Bommai said the aspiration of all the communities has increased but they have to take all steps legally within the framework of the Constitution. There is Backward Classes Commission and the government will examine the demand to hike quota from the communities and then take action accordingly.

Clarity after probe

On the availability of fake Aadhar Card and Voter's ID card from a website in Bengaluru from where the accused in Mangaluru Pressure Cooker bomb blast had obtained those documents, the CM said there are many such websites. The probe into voter's list revision and collection of personal details of voters is on and the clarity will be available after the completion of investigation.

Asked about the cooperation of opposition parties on border rows, the CM Bommai said the opposition parties have been supporting the government when it comes to land, language and water issues. But in politics, all parties will do politics. Bommai said the government has released funds for the development of Mysuru Airport. Details of all the crumbling heritage buildings in Mysuru will be collected and take necessary action after seeing the financial position. When asked about Uniform Civil Code, the CM said BJP has been saying that it will implement Uniform Civil Code in the country and constituted several committees for its implementation. Karnataka will collect information from other states in this regard, provisions in the Constitution and then will take an appropriate decision.

The Congress Party has interpreted the Constitution, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. When asked about Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah accusing BJP of misinterpreting the Constitution, the CM told that the Congress Party flouted the Constitution and clamped the emergency on the whole country. It axed the rights of individuals and sent them to jail. The BJP need not learn anything from that party that totally disregarded the Constitution.

The CM Bommai said he is expected to meet BJP National President J P Nadda in Delhi on November 29. Nadda has not given time yet and once it is confirmed, he will go and meet the party top leader. He will also meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal.