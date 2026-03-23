Bouncing into trouble? The hidden dangers of trampolines every parent needs to know

Bengaluru: It often starts with a simple jump, one child bouncing, another joining in, and soon it turns into a game that keeps everyone coming back for more. As trampolines become a popular fixture across apartment complexes and indoor play arenas, doctors across Bengaluru, including Fortis Hospital, are witnessing trampoline-related accidents, particularly during weekends and school holidays.

While trampolines are often seen as a fun activity for children and adults, experts in orthopaedics and emergency care at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, highlighted that trampoline-related accidents are more this year than before, particularly among children, with more serious major injuries than usual.

Dr. Karan Shetty, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, Fortis Hospitals, said, “Trampoline-related injuries are not very common, but we do see them from time to time, particularly during weekends and holidays. Playing is not the problem; the concern lies in how you are playing. We see many children get injured, commonly with mild sprains and ligament strains, sometimes with fractures around the elbow or ankle, and in some severe cases, head or spinal injuries. Most of these incidents are preventable, stemming from a lack of supervision and unsafe landing techniques which creates dangerous situations. Parents need to ensure proper safety measures and seek timely medical attention if any injury is suspected, rather than ignoring early signs or delaying care”

Common trampoline-related risks:

. Sprains, ligament injuries, and joint pain

. Fractures, especially in arms and legs, due to falls

. Head and neck injuries from awkward landings

. Rare but serious risks, such as spinal injuries

. Overuse can strain developing bones and growth plates in children

Why injuries occur:

. Multiple children or adults jumping at the same time

. Lack of adult supervision

. Absence of safety nets or protective padding

. Attempting flips, tricks, or unsafe stunts

. Improper landing or falling off the trampoline

. Poorly maintained or low-quality equipment

Essential safety precautions for parents and users:

. Allow only one person at a time on the trampoline

. Ensure constant adult supervision, especially for younger children

. Use trampolines with safety nets, padding, and stable frames

. Avoid flips or high-risk stunts without professional guidance

. Place trampolines on flat, soft surfaces and away from hard objects

. Encourage children to jump in the center and avoid edges

. Limit usage time to prevent fatigue-related injuries

What parents should keep in mind:

. Children under 6 years are at higher risk due to developing coordination and bone strength

. Even seemingly minor falls can lead to injuries if repeated over time

. Educating children about safe play is as important as installing safety equipment

. Trampolines should not be treated as unsupervised play equipment

When to seek medical attention:

. Persistent pain, swelling, or inability to move a limb

. Head injury, dizziness, or loss of consciousness

. Neck or back pain following a fall

. Visible deformity or suspected fracture

While trampolines can be a fun way to stay active but doctors say that being aware of them and playing safely is very important. With proper supervision, following safety rules, and careful decisions by parents, the risk of injury can be reduced, so that fun does not come at the cost of safety.