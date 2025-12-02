Boyfriend, mother booked for abetment to suicide of actor’s cousin

Bengaluru: Days after Kannada actor Ashika Ranganath’s cousin died by suicide, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman’s boyfriend and his mother, officials said on Monday.

Achala Harsha, 22, an engineering graduate from Hassan, died by suicide at a relative’s house in Puttenahalli on November 22, police said. According to the complaint filed by Harsha’s father, she was in a relationship with Mayank Gowda, who allegedly had cheated on her with another woman. When Harsha learned about it, she confronted him, the father stated.

He further alleged that Gowda had physically, mentally and sexually harassed his daughter on the pretext of marriage.

“Based on the allegations levelled by the deceased’s family, a case has been registered against Gowda and his mother under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.