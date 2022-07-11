Breakwater the only way, says Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, has affirmed her faith in building breakwaters as the most effective way to stop coastal erosion. She added that because building the breakwater demands a sizable sum of money, the government will fund it gradually.

Speaking to the media during her tour of the coastal erosion-affected areas of the Udupi district on Monday, she said: 'Since it has been raining nonstop since the beginning of July, marine erosion is more intensely felt during this rainy season. The condition on the ground as a result of sea erosion in this region of the state has been informed to both the state and the union governments'. Our main goal is to find a long-lasting way to stop sea erosion. River banks in the backwaters are eroding, which is a problem in addition to coastal erosion. Therefore, building retaining walls along the river's path is equally essential "she added.

In total, the recent 10 days of rain had cost the Udupi district an estimated Rs 30 crore in losses. The Chief Minister and the Minister of Revenue have been made aware of the rain-related loss. Shobha remarked, "We have been informed that the monies will be delivered gradually. She continued by saying that after the rain had stopped entirely, the crop loss will be thoroughly evaluated.

She denied any discrimination on the claim that boulders were thrown into the sea to stop sea erosion merely to benefit the resort owners and ignore the needs of the poor. Depending on the severity of the sea erosion in a specific section, boulders are thrown into the water. The district administration will take action against the implicated officials for siding with the rich at the expense of the interests of impoverished people, she said, if the claim has any merit.