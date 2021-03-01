Budget will focus on welfare of women: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said the upcoming state budget that will be presented on March 8, will focus on welfare of women and their development.

"While presenting the budget on March 8, I will do all that is possible for the benefit of women and their welfare...I will pay attention towards it, I'm assuring this to the women of the State," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking at an event in Soraba in Shivamogga district, he said, priority will be given for developmental works during the budget this time.

The budget session of the state legislature that will begin from March 4 will go on till the end of that month, and Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio will be presenting the budget on March 8.

Due to floods, COVID-19 and other reasons tax collection was hit for about seven to eight months, Yediyurappa said, "We have mobilised funds from various sources, also borrowed loans to see it that developmental work in the state is not hampered."