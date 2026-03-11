Burqa-clad woman arrested for stealing 18 lakh gold jewellery at wedding halls

Shivamogga: Police in Shivamogga have cracked a series of thefts that had created panic at wedding functions in the city. Officers from the Tunga Nagar Police Station arrested a woman who allegedly stole gold jewellery from guests during marriage ceremonies by posing as a visitor.

The accused has been identified as Rukhsar Firdos, a resident of Sulebailu. According to investigators, she would attend wedding events wearing a burqa and carrying a vanity bag, blending in with other guests before quietly stealing jewellery kept in bags.

Most of the thefts were reported at the popular marriage hall Shadi Mahal located in Iliyaz Nagar. Over the past few months, several guests attending wedding functions had complained about missing jewellery, prompting police to launch a detailed investigation.

The breakthrough came after officers examined CCTV footage from a wedding held about a month ago. Investigators spent several days reviewing the recordings and noticed a suspicious woman repeatedly moving around the seating area with a distinctive vanity bag. This unusual detail helped police identify the suspect and track her movements.

Following technical analysis and field investigation, police arrested the accused. During interrogation, it was revealed that she had stolen around 120 grams of gold jewellery from various wedding ceremonies. The total value of the stolen ornaments is estimated to be approximately ₹18 lakh.

Police said the arrest has helped solve at least four major theft cases reported in recent months. Further questioning of the accused also revealed that she had previously been caught by locals while attempting similar thefts at wedding venues. However, people reportedly showed sympathy because she was a woman and let her go with a warning instead of handing her over to the police.

Taking advantage of this leniency, the accused allegedly continued her activities and used the stolen money to lead a comfortable lifestyle.

Investigators said her modus operandi was simple but effective. She would closely observe guests who arrived wearing gold jewellery. Once they removed their ornaments and kept them inside bags during the function, she would quietly approach and steal them before leaving the venue unnoticed.

The owner of the marriage hall, Mohammed Zubair, said the woman would enter wedding events like any other guest and later disappear with valuables.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was involved in additional thefts in the city.