Bypolls: 34 candidates in fray in Bagalkote, Davangere South

As many as 34 candidates are in the fray for Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies bypolls, according to the Karnataka CEO’s office. As per official data, Bagalkote saw 26 nominations filed, of which 14 were found valid after scrutiny. On the last date for withdrawal of nomination on Thursday, five withdrew, and nine candidates are in the fray for April 9 bypolls.

In Davanagere South, 45 nominations were received, 36 were accepted after scrutiny, and 25 candidates are now contesting. The bypolls were necessitated following the deaths of sitting Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti in Davanagere South and Bagalkote Assembly constituencies respectively.

The Congress has fielded Samarth Shamanur from Davangere South, who is the son of state Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun and grandson of Shivashankarappa. The BJP has fielded Srinivas T Dasakariyappa. In Bagalkote, Umesh Meti, son of late HY Meti, is the Congress candidate and the BJP has fielded Veerabhadrayya Charantimath.

Election authorities said enforcement teams have intensified expenditure monitoring, with seizures amounting to over Rs 80 lakh so far. Cash worth Rs 77.34 lakh and liquor valued at about Rs 1.74 lakh have been seized cumulatively.

A total of 53 FIRs have been registered by surveillance teams and police in connection with seizure of cash, liquor and other items. The Excise Department has booked 15 heinous cases, four cases for breach of licence conditions and 34 cases under the Karnataka Excise Act, besides seizing 10 vehicles.

Authorities said 24 complaints were received through the cVIGIL app, of which 17 were found to be correct and disposed of, while 21 complaints were received on the national grievance portal, with 18 resolved so far.

Under the ENCORE system, 30 applications seeking campaign-related permissions were received, of which 29 have been approved and one rejected, officials said.