Cab driver charred to death after lorry crashes into his vehicle

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old driver was charred to death after a lorry, allegedly overloaded with steel rods, lost control while navigating through a slope here and crashed into a parked car in the wee hours of Friday, police said. The deceased, identified as Ambadas from Kalaburagi, was taking a quick nap inside his vehicle. He was apparently waiting for a trip through an aggregator app, at the time of the incident, which occurred around 1.15 am near Kurubarahalli, they said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the lorry was travelling from Andhra Pradesh towards Sunkadakatte in West Bengaluru. The driver, reportedly following a route suggested by an app, took a narrow road with a steep incline. Due to the heavy load, he lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the parked car.

The force of the collision dragged the car for nearly 100 metres before the lorry crashed into a scrap godown, he said. Police suspect that the impact triggered the car’s CNG kit, causing a massive fire. Ambadas got trapped inside the vehicle and was burnt to death, while the lorry driver escaped with injuries. The injured driver has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, the officer said.